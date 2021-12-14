VOLNEY, NY – David P. Spaulding, 57, a resident of Volney, New York, passed away on December 1, 2021, at his home.

David was an avid outdoorsman.

Surviving are his mother, Susan Pilon of Oswego, stepfather, Stephen Heimovitz of Oswego, three children, Jami Spaulding of Volney, Jordan Spaulding of Volney, Jeremy Spaulding of Volney, two grandchildren, Jaren Fellows, and Cole Spaulding, two sisters, Tina Spaulding of Tennessee, Debbie (Mark) Gentile of Tennessee, his soul mate, Lorraine Fellows, and several nephews, aunts and uncles.

His father, Rickey Spaulding, paternal grandparents, Arling and Beatrice Spaulding, and maternal grandparents, Frederick and Helen Pilon predeceased him.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

