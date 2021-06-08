OSWEGO – David Wayne King, 61 of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 7, at the University Hospital with the love of his life holding his hand.

Born on December 28, 1959, David was the youngest child of Frank and Rita King. A life-long resident of Oswego, David was a friend to many, many folks.

He was employed at the Oswego Hospital for many years. He enjoyed hunting, traveling with his wife across the country and was a civil war buff. David was also a member of the Elks, Hibernians, American Legion and VFW.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years Linda (Loomis) King; three brothers and one sister Barbra (Danny) Hanley, Robert (Carol) King, Jim (Nancy) King and Michael King, and many nieces and nephews who he adored.

He is also survived by his three-step children; Ronald (Olinda) LaBeef, Donald (Lori) LaBeef and Michele (Robert) Earl and his grandchildren; Mikey LaBeef, Alex (Emily) Labeef, Rj LaBeef, Gena LaBeef, Mitch LaBeef, Maddie LaBeef, Marcus (Lauren) Earl and Jonathan Earl.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home in Oswego,

The family will also be hosting a Celebration of Life Saturday, June 12, 2 p.m. at 6 Merrick St, Oswego NY 13126.

David always enjoyed events with his family and friends. So please, join us in celebration. He will be there with us in spirit!

