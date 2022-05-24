OSWEGO – Dorothy Jane Gallagher, 89, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, surrounded by children and grandchildren, at her son’s home in Madison, New York.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Pickert) Curtis and had attended St Paul’s Academy and the Oswego High School.

She was employed as the manager of the Oswego City Savings Bank plaza office for many years. She was the president of the American Legion Auxiliary and an officer at the VFW. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and gardening.

Surviving are her daughter, Jean (Roy) Cavalier of Oswego, two sons, Michael(Maureen) Gallagher of Madison and James(Pamela) Gallagher of Hranice, Czech Republic, her special friend and companion Bill Patterson, six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband Edward in 1975 and sisters Ann DuBois and Patricia Rath.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from Christ the Good Shepherd.

A luncheon will follow the service at the VFW Post 5885. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

