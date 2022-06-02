Edwin Gonzalez was born on November 28, 1963, in the Bronx, New York, to Iris Nereida Garcia and Iluminado Gonzalez. He departed this life on May 23, 2022.

He leaves behind his mother, Iris, three siblings, Evelyn, Nydia, and Orlando Gonzalez, five children, Edwin Gonzalez, Geovanni Gonzalez, Glenda Gonzalez, Harold Janes, and Shane Cooper, his significant other of twenty-four years, Lyzette Berdiel, and ten beautiful grandchildren.

He enjoyed getting the family together for wonderful meals with music and dancing, playing pool and darts, and just spending time with loved ones. He was a loving kindhearted amazing man and he will be truly missed by all that knew him.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...