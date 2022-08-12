OSWEGO – Elaine L. Miller, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away on August 11, 2022, at the St. Luke Health Services with her husband Carl by her side.

Born in Oswego, She was a daughter of the late Asa and Gladys (Metcalf) Laurent and was a graduate of the Oswego High School. She was employed with the Wilcox Brothers and later retired from the Oswego County Savings Bank.

Elaine was a long-time member of the Oswego Country Club and was an avid golfer and bowler. She loved to travel and along with her husband Carl and visited Disney World every year for nearly fifty years. She was a member of the Journey of Faith United Methodist Church and sang with the New Horizons Chorus for many years.

Surviving are her husband of sixty-six years, Carl Miller, a sister, Diana Laurent of Oswego, and four nephews.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Tuesday from 10:30 – noon with a service to follow the hours.

