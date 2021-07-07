OSWEGO – Gail M. Brancato, 80, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 6, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late John and Doris (Schwald) Madison and had graduated high school in Syracuse.

She was employed with General Electric in Syracuse and along with her husband Charles owned and operated the C. and J. Brancato Farms for many years.

Gail was an avid bingo player who enjoyed crocheting.

Surviving are her daughters, Lorraine (Joseph) Scharf of Oswego, Ann (Everett) Abare of Oswego, her son, Charles (Erica) Brancato of California, a sister – in – law, Beverly Madison and ten grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Brancato, granddaughter, Chelsea Abare and her brother, Robert Madison.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow the hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the CNY Ronald McDonald House, 1100 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210

