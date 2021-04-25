ARIZONA – Genevieve Gardner, 79, a resident of Arizona and a former resident of New Haven, passed away on April 23, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Mesa, Arizona, she was a daughter of the late Gildardo and Jessuita (Sandoval) Villasenor and graduated from school in Arizona.

She was employed with the Oswego Hospital for many years. Genevieve loved to garden and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Gayle) Gardner of Florida, Jacqueline Gardner of New Haven, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Bush of Oswego, nine grandchildren, Ryan, Stephen, Ryan, Jena, Leesa, Lindsay, Alison, Alycia and Lauren, five great-grandchildren, Aria, Lillian, Mason, Avery and Bella, and her extended family in Arizona.

She was predeceased by her son, Christopher Gardner in 1999 and her friend Kathy O’Connor in 2005.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Monday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing will be enforced in accordance with New York State mandates.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of their choice.

