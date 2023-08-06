SCOTTSDALE, AZ – John P. Law, 57, a resident of Scottsdale AZ., passed away on July 29, 2023, at his home; born in Oswego, N.Y., to William and Patricia (McManus) Law.

John was a member of the Carpenter’s Local Union #1912 for over twenty years where he supervised construction projects for Gunthrie General Inc.

John enjoyed playing golf, watching NASCAR and MMA, and spending time with his many friends in Scottsdale and Oswego.

Surviving are his father, William F. Law of Oswego, his brother, William F. (Deborah) Law Jr., a son, Nicholas Law of Scottsdale AZ., a daughter, Leslie Burdick of Baldwinsville, NY, and several grandchildren and nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 from the Page Memorial Chapel at Riverside Cemetery.

Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00.

