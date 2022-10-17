SCRIBA, NY – Joshua D. Favata, 40, a resident of Scriba, New York, passed away on October 12, 2022, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born on February 22, 1982, Joshua was the son of and survived by his parents JoAnn Collett and Daniel ( Kimberly) Favata of Scriba.

He is also survived by his son, Joshua Daniel Dominic Favata of Oswego, New York, his longtime girlfriend and son’s mother, Tracy Roach, and her children James and Madison Roach, siblings, Jolene (Rippy) Alvarado of Oswego, Jenna Loomis of Volney, Kat Aguzar, and Aiden Williams of Scriba, his grandmother, Dorothy Loomis of Oswego, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home.

