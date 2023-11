Julio Guzman Ocasio,83, a resident of Oswego passed away on November 11, 2023, at St.Joseph’s Hospital Health Center in Syracuse.

He was born on April 12, 1940, in Corozal, Puerto Rico, and was the son of the late Juan and Marta (Ocasio) Guzman.

He retired as a government office Courier in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Surviving are his wife, Eva Amelia Rivera, daughter Marisol Guzman, two sons, Julio Guzman, and Samuel Guzman, grandson, Adam, granddaughter, Eva Nelmary, great-granddaughter, Marina, three sisters, Martita Gonzalez,

Rosita Santiago,Annie Guzman and a brother Fidel Guzman.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Gilberto and Felipe, three sisters, Lidia, Juanita, and Paquita, four nieces, Blanca Gonzalez

Jeanette Gonzalez, Nitza Gonzalez, Sandra Santiago, and a nephew, Piro Perez.

He moved to Oswego after retiring from his job in Puerto Rico to be closer to family and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and most recently, his new title as great grandfather to Marina whom he loved and adored.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 – 2:00 with a service to follow the hours.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of choice.

