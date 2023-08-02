OSWEGO, NY – Kathleen Frances Zaryski, 75, of Oswego passed away on August 2, 2023, peacefully with her family by her side, while listening to her favorite songs by Neil Diamond and Barry Manilow.

Kathy was born on February 27, 1948, to John and Margaret Raby in Oswego. She was married in May of 1970 to Francis Zaryski and went on to live a life filled with love and immense pride of being a Mother that raised three children, Julie, Francis Jr., and Matthew. She wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Raising her children brought Kathy a great amount of happiness, although it was nothing compared to her greatest joy and most cherished moments in life; raising her grandchildren. Over the years, you could always find Kathy capturing every moment of her grandchildren’s lives with a camera in hand. Six grandchildren later, Kathy leaves a legacy of their childhood through the videos and photographs that will forever be a priceless keepsake within their family.

When she wasn’t caring for or photographing her grandkids, you could find Kathy quietly at home enjoying a cup of coffee, listening to her music, needle-pointing, or getting her Christmas decorations up; which became a comical tradition as this began in October each year (just in time for the kids trick or treating in the neighborhood).

Kathy was predeceased by her parents John and Margaret (Marcley) Raby. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Francis, and children Julie (Brian) Chetney, Francis Jr. (Courtney), and Matthew (Mara)

Also survived are her grandchildren who she cherished the most; Claudia, Jake, Alex, Nate, Eleanor, and Carter, who undoubtedly gave her the greatest joys of her entire life.

In addition to her children, Kathy is survived by her younger siblings; sister Marjorie (David) Frost, and brothers Charles, Robert (Susan), and John (Patty) Raby.

The family is thankful to the staff of Bishop’s Commons; who loved Kathy like their own and gave her a life full of music, dancing, and laughter during the final years of her life, that otherwise would have been so difficult.

Donations can be made to the Bishop’s Commons Activity Department so that others can enjoy the enrichment that Kathy so enjoyed every day.

Calling hours will be conducted on Saturday, August 5, from 3:00 pm- 6:00 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home at 154 East 4th Street, Oswego, NY. A private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peters Cemetery, Oswego.

