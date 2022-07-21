OSWEGO – Leah G. Wilson, 78, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on May 5, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, surrounded by her family.

Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Mullen) Symborski. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and the Oswego High School.

She was employed with Painter’s Local 38 and later retired from the City of Oswego. She was an avid gardener and she loved to dance. Her favorite way to spend her time was at her sister’s table, surrounded by friends and family.

Surviving are her son, Michael (Meghan) Wilson of Oswego, her twin granddaughters, Layla and Sadie who were her world, a brother, Frank Symborski of Oswego, a sister, Maria Gabriel of Oswego, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wilson, brother, James Symborski, a sister, Scherie Clark, and her brother-in-law, John “Gabe” Gabriel Jr.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 11:30 from St.Mary’s of the Assumption & Shrine. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, she would have loved for donations to be made to The Golisano Children’s Hospital Oncology Floor at 11G. They took amazing care of her granddaughter during her cancer battle.

