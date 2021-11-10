OSWEGO – Mark A. Koster, 60, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Oswego Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Carthage, on February 4, 1961, he was a son of the late William and Dorine (Barnhardt) Koster. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School in 1979. He then continued his education at Clarkson College of Technology and graduated in 1983. Mark went to work with various businesses and was presently employed at NRG in Oswego, New York.

Mark enjoyed hiking, traveling and visiting National Parks. He was a 3rd degree Knight of Colombus, as well as a member of the Oswego Elks. He is a member of The Wilderness Camp in the Adirondacks where he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a prior member of the Oswego Yacht club and enjoyed many years of sailing and racing.

Mark is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jackie Koster, two daughters Kristin Phillips and Hannah Koster. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cathy and Jack Wright- Sech, sister-in-law Agnes Koster, grandchildren Peter Nalle, Riley Nalle, and Sophia Henrie along with several nieces, nephews and friends.

He is predeceased by both of his parents William and Dorine (Barnhardt) of Carthage and his brother Gary D. Koster of Rome.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow the calling hours. Family and friends are invited to the VFW on Bronson Street in Oswego after the service

In lieu of flowers, you may bring pet food to be donated to the Oswego Animal Shelter or send a monetary donation to the Oswego Animal Shelter, 621 East Seneca Street, Oswego, N.Y. 13126

