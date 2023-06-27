OSWEGO, NY – Mary Ann Cathcart, 84, a resident of Oswego passed away on June 25, 2023 at St. Luke Health Services. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Catherine (Maiurano) Gentile. She was a graduate of Oswego High School.

Prior to her retirement, Mary was a dedicated public servant, employed in the business office of the Oswego City School District, where she worked alongside her longtime friend, JoAnne Maniccia.

Mary was a selfless individual, who devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. She was independent and self-reliant, and never asked for or sought anything more than she already had. Mary enjoyed knitting, puzzles, bowling with the girls and playing bingo with her sisters and daughters, as well as watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She opened her door to anyone, and everyone was always welcome at her Sunday spaghetti dinners and Fourth of July Parade gatherings.

Mary knitted hats, scarves, gloves and blankets for those who needed them and in retirement, she dedicated her time to making Christmas ornaments for anyone who would appreciate them. She lived her entire life thinking of others and never sought recognition for her acts of kindness or devotion.

Surviving are her three daughters, Catherine (James) Pauldine of Oswego, Roberta (John) Altimonda of Oswego, Suzanne Livich of Oswego, her son, Scott Cathcart of Oswego, three sisters, Theresa Fultz of

Oswego, Elizabeth (Paul) Ketchum of Fulton, Rosalee Kandt of Oswego, grandsons William (Laura) Hill, Kevin Hill, Vinny Livich, James Pauldine, granddaughters Angela (Eric) Campbell, Nicole (Ryan) Czeck and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her longtime friend Sherry Marino and her compassionate caregiver Carol. She was predeceased by her brothers, Albert and Joseph Gentile.

Consistent with Mary’s wishes, funeral services are private and there will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.

