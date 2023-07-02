OSWEGO – Mary Louise (Mary Lou) Heintz, 71, passed peacefully Friday morning at Crouse Hospital after a brief but courageous battle.

Mary Lou was a proud 1969 graduate of Oswego Catholic High School and a 1971 graduate of Cayuga Community College. She went on to work for Niagara Mohawk/NRG and spent most of her career at the Oswego Steam Station where she was a fixture for years. She retired in 2006 and has spent her time playing golf, traveling, volunteering, and enjoying family and friends.

Mary Lou was loved and will be missed by many, including those that knew her through yoga and aerobics at the YMCA, the Oswego Country Club, where she spent a lot of time with her Saturday Sisters and those that volunteered with her at Human Concerns. Anyone who met Mary Lou was her friend and she frequently brightened people’s day with a batch of cookies or her famous triple chocolate cake.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Heintz, her son, Andrew (Allison) Heintz, her brothers Jack (Candy) and Joe (Karen) Burke, her sister Nancy Czerow, her brother-in-law Richard Heintz, and many nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews whom she loved dearly and shared photos of often.

Mary Lou was predeceased by her parents, Jack and Ruth Burke, her brother-in-law, Mike Czerow, and her father and mother-in-law, Edward and Anne Heintz.

While we know she didn’t want a fuss, we want to come together to remember her – the family will receive friends on Thursday, July 6 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Christ the Good Shepherd Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oswego Human Concern Center, 85 East Fourth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126, and don’t forget to treat yourself to a hot fudge sundae – it’s what Mary Lou would have wanted.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...