OSWEGO – With great sorrow, the family of Sandra “Sandy” Czerow Driskell, 67, of Oswego, NY, announces her peaceful passing surrounded by her loved ones on October 31, 2023. Sandy was the daughter of the late Steve and Victoria (Viscome) Czerow and was predeceased by her brother, Steve Czerow. She is survived by her son, Ben Driskell III; her life partner, Earl Burdick; sisters Patty (Tom) Murray; Pam (Ted) Whiting; sister-in-law, Cathy Czerow; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who cherish their memories of Sandy.

A lifelong resident of Oswego, Sandy graduated from Oswego High School in 1973. Loved by all who knew her, Sandy was a devoted homemaker, a valued clerk at Seaway Supply, and a respected manager at Fast Track in Oswego. She will be remembered for her famous Christmas cookies, delicious canning delicacies, and her amazing sewing skills which she shared through many craft fairs throughout the county. Through all her adversities, Sandy remained upbeat with a smile on her face. She will be dearly missed.

Arrangements are being handled through Dowdle Funeral Home. At Sandy’s request, there will be no services, and her burial will be private.

