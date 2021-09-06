MEXICO, NY – Wayne F. Wyman, 84, a resident of Mexico, New York, passed away on September 6, 2021, at the Oswego Hospital.

Born in Oswego, New York, He was a son of the late Earl and Tressa (Coe) Wyman and had attended Mexico schools.

He was a tool and die machinist for Jen-Mar Enterprises and the Eldins Machine Shop. He was the owner and operator of the Royal Oaks Restaurant.

Mr. Wyman was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army from 1954-1957.

He was a member of the VFW #369 in Mexico who enjoyed traveling across the country in his RV and loved to go boating.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters.

Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in New Haven Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.

