FULTON – Beverly A. Dashnau, 89, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Crouse Hospital.

Born in Fulton, she was a daughter to the late Raymond and Nora (Pilling) Gifford. She was a lifelong resident of Fulton. Beverly was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph A. Dashnau, Sr. in 2004, her son, Joseph Jr. in 2010; two sisters, Audrey Smelski in 2020 and Donna Holliday in 2021.

She is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Bonnie) Dashnau and Douglas (William) Dashnau; many grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

