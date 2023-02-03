Beverly (Deci) Young

February 2, 2023 Contributor

HANNIBAL, NY – Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young, age 83 of Hannibal, NY passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. She was predeceased by her parents, Frederick “Ted” and Florence Deci; brother, Eugene Deci; and sister, Dianne (Deci) Damerau.

Bev is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Dale Young; sons, Mitchell (Janet Haines) Young of Epsom, NH and Randall (Patricia) Young of Adams, NY; grandchildren, Nicole, Patrick, Holly, and Emmett Young; several nieces, and nephews.

Bev was a 1961 graduate of Keuka College with a degree in Psychology. She enjoyed music and loved playing the piano. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing. Bev was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Bev will be laid to rest in Palmyra Cemetery.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Beverly “Bev” (Deci) Young

Print this entry

Discover more from Oswego County Today

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.