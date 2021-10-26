Beverly Jean Chetney, born on October 29, 1940, went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 24, 2021.

Beverly was a hardworking, strong-willed woman who was always willing to help anyone in need. She was devoted to God and her family and loved sharing God’s word with whoever wanted to learn.

She was survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Keith Chetney; brother, Ward (Jennie) Saunders; children, Gwenn Chetney, Brian Pettit, Laura (Rob) Lewis and David Pettit; grandchildren, Michaelhenry Bonnie, Isabella LoCastro, Ethan LoCastro, Jodie Smith, Jolean Bliss, Rebekah Culp and four great-grandchildren.

No services will be held. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

