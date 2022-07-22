FULTON – Brian D. “Tiger” Guyer, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away on July 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, following a brief illness.

Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Raymond and Clara (Guernsey) Guyer. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1954, where he ran cross country.

Brian valued hard work and as a young man held several part-time jobs including putting up the marquee at the State Theatre and peddling milk for Gillespie’s Dairy. In 1955 Brian began his professional career working in the office at Sealright. In 1967 he went to work for the Armstrong Cork Company in the payroll department. He retired in 1996 as the Payroll and Data Systems Manager for the Armstrong World Industries Fulton and Beaver Falls Plants.

Brian led an active life and had many hobbies including bowling, fishing, woodworking, yard work, travelling, golfing, and watching sports. In 2003, he received the Fulton Athletic Booster Club Fan of the Year Award. He was a communicant of the First United Methodist Church in Fulton, serving as church treasurer for many years. In addition, he was a longtime board member and current treasurer of the Mt. Adnah Cemetery Preservation Foundation.

He was a generous and compassionate man, and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Brian is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Sharon Sutcliffe of Fulton, his children, Karen (Carl) Forster of East Amherst, NY, Susan (Mike) Manno of Granby, and David Guyer of Fulton. His grandchildren, Steven (Kasha Adamczuk) Manno of Lacona, Matthew (Jamie) Forster of East Amherst, Elizabeth (Kevin) Askey of East Amherst, and Sara (Joshua) Mowers of Cicero. His beloved great-grandchildren, Jonathan Askey, Jacob Manno, Michael Manno, Ella Mowers, Henry Askey, and Theodore Mowers. His brother, Raymond (Margaret) Guyer of Volney, and his sister, Marian (Curtis) Hammill of Oriskany.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as his wife’s family who he considered his own.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a service to follow at 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mt. Adnah Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 715 Fulton, NY, 13069, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

