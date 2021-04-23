FULTON – Brian H. Prior, age 62 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Brian was an avid Ham Radio fan with a call sign of WD2H. He enjoyed the outdoors including camping, fishing and cycling. He was a proud US Navy veteran. Brian had a good heart and will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Juanita Prior.

Brian is survived by his loving children, Joshua (Candice) Prior and Naomi (Joshua Sexton) McKenzie; Sister, Sharon (Dave) Smith; grandchildren, Skyler, Aubrey, Payton, Hunter, Collin, and Conner; and several extended family and friends.

As per Brian’s wishes there will be no service.

