FULTON – Carol Ann O’Keefe, 73, passed away on her birthday, May 15, 2021 peacefully in her home with family at her side in Fulton, New York.

Carol was a kind, creative soul, and an eternal learner. She loved nature, spending time with her family and grandchildren, and reading a good book or listening to her favorite music. She was loved very much by many and gave her whole heart in return. She will be dearly missed.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Mona Dailey; her husband, Patrick Joseph O’Keefe; her daughter, Kimberly O’Keefe; and siblings, Cynthia Thorn, David Dailey and Paula Dailey.

She is survived by her sons, Patrick J. O’Keefe, Christopher M. (Michelle) O’Keefe; daughter, Gwin M. (Sean) Peirson; siblings, Connie (Lou) Williams, Susan (Hank) Hilton, Patricia (Edward) West, Michael (Annika) Dailey, Margaret (William) Edwards, Jennifer (Terry) Segerson; and by her grandchildren whom she loved very much, Megan (Ryan) Quinn, Christopher O’Keefe, Jr., Lillian Peirson, and Evelyn Peirson.

In respect to Carol’s wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to one of her favorite places, the Friends of Beaver Lake Nature Center https://beaverlakenaturecenter.org/ or the Friends of Mexico Point Park, 818 County Route 16 Mexico, NY 13114.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

