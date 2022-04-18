VOLENY, NY – North Volney resident, Charles Clayton Parkhurst, 83, passed away to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with his family by his side.

Charles was born November 18, 1938, in North Volney, New York to Charles and Marjorie Parkhurst. He attended the One Room Schoolhouse. He was a member of the North Volney Methodist church. Mr. Parkhurst served in the United States Air Force for 2 years.

Charles worked many years as a mechanic. There wasn’t anything that was broken that he could not repair. He was a hardworking and loving man who took pride in providing for his family. He was a big fan of Nascar and tractor pulls. He loved watching episodes of Gunsmoke, John Wayne movies, and This Old House with Bob Vila. His most loved movies were The Ten Commandments and The Greatest Story Ever Told. He was highly intelligent and known for his candor, humor, and creativity.

Mr. Parkhurst is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Charlotte; four sons and their spouses, Charles A. Parkhurst and Tammy Douglas, Gary and Genevieve Parkhurst, Brian and Rebecca Parkhurst, Richard Parkhurst; daughter, Crystal Parkhurst; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

He was predeceased by his biological brother, Richard Case, his oldest son, James V (Moose) Parkhurst and his infant daughter, Elizabeth Parkhurst.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 11am to 1pm with a celebration of life to follow at 1pm at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, NY. Burial will follow in N. Volney Cemetery where Charles will be laid to rest next to his son, James.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

