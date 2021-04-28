FULTON – Chrystal Cardinali, 79, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Wallace and Frances (Pinneo) Laird. Chrystal received her Bachelor of Science degree from SUNY Oswego and taught earth science there for several years. She enjoyed water coloring painting, writing poetry and knitting mittens for family and friends. Chrystal and her husband, Paul had a passion for traveling and exploring the earth that they studied and taught.

She was predeceased by her brother, William Laird and her sister, Mary E. Pryse.

Surviving is her husband of 54 years, Paul; nephew and niece, Daniel, and Katie Laird.

Family will have private services at a later date. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements. For those wishing, donations may be made to Hospice of CNY https://www.hospicecny.org/support-hospice/ or Unity Acres, 2290 County Route 2, Orwell, NY 13426, in Chrystal’s memory.

