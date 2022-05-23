FULTON – David C. Nellis, 86, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at home.

He was born in Pulaski, New York, a son to the late Sumner and Reva Nellis. David was a heavy equipment operator with the operating engineers in Oswego, a mechanic with the Teamsters in Syracuse, New York, and retired in 1997 from the Oswego County Highway Department as a mechanic. He enjoyed gardening and working around his house.

David was predeceased by his wife, Edna R. Perchway Nellis in 2013; daughter, Candy Lou Mullen; two sisters, Joyce Barber and Rita Blackmer and one brother, Joe Nellis.

He is survived by three sons, Timothy (Berit) Nellis, Anthony (Tina) Nellis and Todd (Sue) Nellis all of Florida as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton where a funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in North Volney Cemetery.

For those wishing contributions may be made to your favorite charity in David’s memory.

