FULTON – Donna M. Shoults, age 65 of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Donna enjoyed going to concerts, playing bingo and mostly spending time with her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Dorothy Reed; and grandmother, Ann Yuhas.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of over 40 years, Daniel Shoults; children, Daniel Jr. (Tracy), Dwane, Donald (Denesha) and Dennis; siblings, Debbie Reed, Dorothy Chatfield, Darlene (Terry) Jodway, Donald (Roberta “Bobbie”) Reed, Dwight (Jasmine) Dean; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow at noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY 13069. Burial will immediately follow in Fairdale Rural Cemetery.

