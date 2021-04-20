Donna R. Holliday

OSWEGO – Donna R. (Gifford) Holliday, age 81 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nora Gifford. She was also predeceased by her sister, Audrey Smelski.

She enjoyed watching car races at Oswego Speedway, bowling, gardening and she was a collector of snowmen. Donna was a proud homemaker who took pride in taking care of her family. She was loving wife, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ronald “Ron” Holliday; sister, Beverly Dashnau; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s name may be made to a charity of ones choice.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St, Fulton, NY 13069.

Donna will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

