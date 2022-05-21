VOLENY, NY – Doris Anne Ives Shepard, born on June 24, 1935, in Hamilton, New York, grew up in Volney, New York and died at the age of 86 on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Ms. Shepard was a resident of Volney and then Phoenix, New York, for 30 years. A graduate of Mexico Academy Central School in 1952, she retired from Fay’s Warehouse (Eckards) in 1997 and part-time from Wal-Mart for over five years.

She was predeceased by her parents Lena M. Ives Johnson and Albert F. Ives and sister, Beverly J. Smith.

She is survived by her companion of 50 years, Marie M. Mills; one daughter, Barbara J. Langdon Millay of Clover, SC; two sons, James A. (Agnes Macaulay) Shepard, formerly of Volney, now of Liverpool, NY and Edward A. (Karen) Shepard of Palermo, NY; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in Phoenix Rural Cemetery.

