FULTON – Dorothy A. Frawley, 90, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Preceded in death by her husband Edward, son, Bruce, daughter in law, Vicki, son Jeffrey and great grandson, Jack Bobbett.

Survived by her children, Terrence (Bonnie), David (Beth) and Patrick (Jody). Also survived by grandchildren, Blake (Valerie), Colin and Neil Frawley, Maureen Bobbett (Ryan), Kari Blake (Ryan), Brendan (Caitlin), Emily and Abigail Frawley, Alexandra and Garo Frawley, and Daniel Frawley as well as great grandchildren, Delaney, Elizabeth, Sarah, David, Margaret, Nathan, Eleanor, and MacKenzie.

Calling hours will be from 9:30 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in may be made to Oswego City School District, 1 Buccaneer Blvd. Oswego, NY 13126 Memo: Jack Bobbett Memorial Scholarship.

