PALERMO, NY – Dorothy M. Ourderkirk, 85, of Palermo, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

She enjoyed going to the casino and was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

She was predeceased by her husband, Howard A. Ouderkirk, Sr.

Surviving are her six children, Howard, Jr. (Missy), Debra, Sharon (John), Stanley (Patrice), Kenny (Linda) and Ruth (Dave); several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In respect to Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Contributions may be made to Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner Street, Oswego, NY 13126 in Dorothy’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

