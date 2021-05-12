Dorothy Ruth Dietz, née Schramm, died on December 20, 2020.
She was 97 years old. She will be interred in Springbrook Cemetery with a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15.
Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal has care of arrangements.
