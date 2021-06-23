HANNIBAL, NY – Earl G. Prior, Sr., 77, of Hannibal, New York, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Upstate Hospital after bravely fighting an illness.

He was born in 1943, in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Glenn and Mildred Sampson Prior. Earl retired from Crucible Steel after more than 30 years of service. He was a loving father and devoted grandfather. Earl was a past member of Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed watching his children and his grandchildren grow.

Earl was predeceased by his siblings, Duane, Frederick, and Joyce Richmond and step-daughter, Renae Button.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his four children, Stephen Prior, Earl (Melinda) Prior, Jr., Sandra Pelkey and Glenn (Caitlin) Prior; one step-daughter, Jennifer Noel as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Volney. The family would like to invite those who knew Earl to come celebrate his life with them at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department in Earl’s memory.

