FULTON – Eileen Bixby, 94, of Fulton, NY passed away on February 17, 2021 due to complications of Covid 19 at the Oswego Hospital.

She was born on December 15, 1926 in Jersey City, NJ to Thomas and Catherine Grimshaw. Her life was characterized by her great love for her children and family.

Eileen is survived by her five sons, Thomas (Lan) Bixby of VA, Charles (Terri) Bixby of OH, James (Cindy) Bixby of TN, John (Terri) Bixby of PA, Steven Bixby of Fulton and daughter, Eileen (Doug) Huwe of Baldwinsville, 21 amazing grandchildren, 12 precious great grandchildren as well as many much loved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Bixby in 1998, oldest daughter, Carol Belanger in 2013 and her sister, Margaret Malinowski.

She was a strong and resilient woman who overcame many hardships and obstacles in her life but was also supportive of her family and friends whom she loved dearly. She worked for many years as a medical secretary at Oswego Hospital. She greatly enjoyed the outdoors and swimming along with many hobbies including acrylic painting, sewing, and knitting.

A special thanks to the staff at Oswego Hospital for their care in her final days and especially Dr. Mike. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Oswego Health Foundation.

Final arrangements are under the direction of Foster Funeral Home of Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 5 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, corner of Rochester and S. Third Street, Fulton. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, State Route 481, Oswego.

