Elizabeth A. Loveland

HANNIBAL, NY – December 1, 2023, Elizabeth A. “Betty” Loveland, 80, of Syracuse, NY formerly of Hannibal, NY, passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at home. Born in Pompey, NY, on her family farm, she was a daughter to the late Daniel and Winifred (Walters) Gorman. Betty worked as an LPN for VNA Homecare for several years. She enjoyed reading and writing and even kept a journal. Betty especially loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Surviving are her seven children, John Gorman, Laura Loveland, Sherry Loveland, Michelle Kelly, Michael Loveland, Mark Loveland, and Steve Loveland; eight grandchildren, Cali, Shane, Olivia, Brandon, Patrick, Elizabeth, Nathaniel, and Garrett; two great-grandchildren, Bailey, and Calliope; five siblings, William Brown, Maryann Gorman, Joe Gorman, Ed Gorman and Kathleen Gorman.

As per Betty’s wishes, there will be no services. There will be a private spring burial at Hannibal Village Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

