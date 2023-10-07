HANNIBAL, NY – Franklyn Adelbert Hall passed away peacefully with his sons by his side on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the age of 97. Franklyn was born in Hannibal, NY to Roy and Julia (Hill) Hall on June 25, 1926, and raised with his four siblings on their farm on Hall Road. During his life Franklyn wore many hats, which ranged from farming to driving truck to New York State Canal Operator. He was a member of the Hannibal Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Police for many years and was an Honorary Member in his retirement years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons and Shriners International since 1987 and 1994, respectively.

In retirement, Franklyn enjoyed traveling the country in his RV where he met his wife, Dorothy Fowler, after which they resided in Jacksonville Beach, Florida for 20 years. Franklyn was known for his love of his family and farm life and enjoyed his role as patriarch of his family after returning to Hannibal, NY in 2020. He was an excellent observer and provider of helpful critique in the rebuilding of several antique tractors, and until recently reveled in helping mow the lawn on his riding mower. He was loved for his sense of humor and quick wit that he managed to keep until the very end. He will be greatly missed by his watcher and protector of the past 3 years, Leo the Dog.

Franklyn was preceded in death by his siblings, his wife Dorothy (Fowler) Hall of Jacksonville Beach, FL, daughter-in-law Patricia Hall, wife of Randall Hall, and Helen Locke Hall, mother of his children. He is survived by his sons Randall Hall, Douglas (Barbara) Hall, his four grandchildren, Melissa Hall, Christopher Hall, Melanie (Lisa) Hall, and Lisa (Michael) Thurlow, and three great-grandchildren Olivia Hall, Lila Thurlow, and Ava Thurlow, as well as many extended family members and friends.

A private celebration of Franklyn’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. In honor of Franklyn’s memory, consider donating to Shriners Hospitals for Children. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...