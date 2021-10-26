FULTON – George W. Recore, 52, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at home.
He was born in 1969, in Syracuse, a son to Walter and Dollie Culn Recore.
George is survived by his queen, Debbie and five children; one daughter, Lindsay; parents, Walter and Dollie Recore; one granddaughter, Kylie; three siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.
At George’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.
Discover more from Oswego County Today
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.
My uncle tank had 3 kids and 3 grandchildren! He can rest easy now and not have to worry any longer! Uncle tank you will be missed by many we love you!
Rest in Peace G, Thanks for being a great mentor.
An obituary reflecting the George’s life and wishes will be posted. He was a great man with a loving family. He will be remembered and honored for the great Son, Husband, Dad, Papa and Brother he was! Everyone who loved him will be recognized. His life will be celebrated as he truly deserves. These are memories that can never be taken from us. Rest easy George. (Tank) You were so loved.
I knew Tank as a great neighbor and friend. Prayers are sent out to you Denise and your family in your time of healing. Rest in Peace my friend.
My heart is heavy for Denise,Laura, Lyndsey and Kylie, Ashley, and her boys.
My thoughts are with you all during this difficult time!