FULTON – George W. Recore, 52, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at home.

He was born in 1969, in Syracuse, a son to Walter and Dollie Culn Recore.

George is survived by his queen, Debbie and five children; one daughter, Lindsay; parents, Walter and Dollie Recore; one granddaughter, Kylie; three siblings as well as many nieces and nephews.

At George’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

