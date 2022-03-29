FULTON – George W. Rogers, age 95 of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, passed away on March 17, 2022 at Elm Terrace Gardens.

He was born in Fulton, New York, on June 18, 1926 to the late Joseph and Lena (nee Gardner) Rogers. His wife, Fredda Mary Rogers passed away in 2007; and his son Bruce passed away on March 14, 2022. George served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict.

George is survived a son, Michael Rogers (Barbara) and a daughter, Georgiann Rogers; daughter in law, Christine; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Mount Adnah Cemetery in Fulton, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions in George’s name may be made to Camp Calvary ? Calvary Baptist Church 1380 S Valley Forge Road, Lansdale, PA 19446.

A memorial service will be held for George on June 18 at Calvary Baptist Church. Details to be announced later.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...