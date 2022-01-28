FULTON – Gertrude L. Dann, 88, of Fulton, New York, passed away on January 11, 2022 after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s.

Gertrude was born December 28, 1933, in Fulton to Marion Drice and Herman Coant. She was a lifelong resident of Fulton who loved to play Bingo and attend races at the Oswego Speedway.

Gertrude was predeceased by her four children, Frank, Robert, Ronald and Brian.

She is survived by five children, Patty, David, Cindy, Sharon and Karen as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.

