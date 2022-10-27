FULTON – Grace M. Parker, age 100, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her family by her side.

Grace was predeceased by her parents Platt and Isla Lewis; husband, John Parker; son, John A. Parker; granddaughter, Rebecca Pratt; brothers, Leland and John Lewis; sister, Arlene; daughter-in law, Caryl Parker; and grandson, Eric Lamb.

Grace is survived by her loving children, Randy (Susan Maus) Parker, Nancy (Gene) Pratt, Patricia (Dale) Lamb; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews.

Grace was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Grace was a member of State Street Church, the Women’s Circle and the Red Hat Society for many years. She enjoyed spending her winters in Myrtle Beach.

Grace will be missed by all who loved her.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon with a funeral service to follow at noon at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton. Burial will immediately follow in Pine Plains Cemetery where she’ll be laid to rest with her beloved husband, John Parker.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...