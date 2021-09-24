Harley R. Pickens

SYRACUSE, NY – Harley R. Pickens, age 64 of Syracuse, New York, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021.

There will be no service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.

