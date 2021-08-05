HANNIBAL, NY – Harold “Chub” Shortslef, 88, a lifelong resident of the Hannibal area, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Morningstar Care Center in Oswego.

Chub was born October 31, 1932, in Sterling, to Ward and Amanda (Walrath) Shortslef. In 1954, he married Lois Blackburn of Hannibal. In 1968, Chub, a general contractor, started his own business; by the time he fully retired in his seventies, he had built over fifty homes in Oswego County and the surrounding area. A talented steel guitar and dobro player, Chub enjoyed performing country and bluegrass music with Lois and with various friends all around central New York. In 2003, he was inducted into the New York State Country Music Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Dexterville (now Fulton) Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Chub was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Amanda Shortslef; brothers, Amenzo, Ward “Bud,” Arthur, Robert, and Neil Shortslef; sister, Evelyn Pritchard; and by Lois Shortslef, his beloved wife of 64 years. He is survived by his sons, Dennis (Cecelia) Shortslef of Hannibal; Don Shortslef of Cary, N.C.; and Doug (Melissa) Shortslef of Hannibal; his granddaughters, Emily, Caitlin, and Hannah Shortslef; and his sister, Theresa (Michael) Nacklick of St. Petersburg, FL.

Chub will be remembered as a gifted steel guitar player; skilled craftsman; devoted husband to Lois; and an exceptionally patient and kind man loved by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

