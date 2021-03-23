FULTON – Harvey L. Hollenbeck, 84, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Morningstar Care Center.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Roy and Lena (Drice) Hollenbeck. Harvey worked and retired as a mechanic from CCA/Jefferson Smurfit. He was an avid bowler and bowled six times a week. He was also a member of the Fulton Elks Lodge for 22 years.

He is survived by Debbie Hollenbeck; five daughters, Linda (Robert) Guilds, Kelly (Frank) Searor, Colleen (John) Searor, Shelly Hollenbeck and Missy Moore; two stepsons, David and Jason Dashnau; five grandchildren, Brad, Stephen, Kellena, Connor and Autumn.

In respect to Harvey’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

