STERLING, NY – James E. Chaffee, 78, of Sterling, New York, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Upstate University Hospital.

He was born in 1943 in Fulton, New York, a son to the late Burleigh and Harvia (Gillespie) Chaffee. Jim graduated from Hannibal High School in 1961 and furthered his education at Albany College of Pharmacy.

He started his career in 1966, working as pharmacist for over 40 years. Jim was a member of the Sterling Valley Community Church where he has held positions as Trustee, Elder, and Financial Secretary. He was also a Treasurer of both Friends of Sterling Nature Center and The Sterling Historical Society.

Jim’s life revolved around his family, and Faith was the center of his life. Jim had many hobbies including golf, working in the woods, helping neighbors, visiting with his grandchildren, and watching sports, and he never missed an episode of Jeopardy.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 57 years, Faith Cooper Chaffee; three children, Glen Chaffee of Pennsylvania, Amy (Stephen) Durr of Maryland, and Steven (Michelle) Chaffee of Buffalo; nine grandchildren, Emily Durr, William Durr, Emma Jones, Cooper Chaffee, Cara Jones, Camryn Chaffee, Evan Chaffee, William Chaffee, and Cayley Chaffee; three sisters, Carol (Lowell) Newvine, Muriel (Warren) Barkley, and Donna (Jerry) Blake, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga Street, Hannibal. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Road, Sterling. A spring burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sterling Valley Community Church, Friends of Sterling Nature Center or The Sterling Historical Society in Jim’s memory.

