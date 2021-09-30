FULTON – James O. Simpson passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the age of 86.

He was born in Phoenix, New York, on January 31, 1935, a son to the late Francis “Shorty” and Mildred Reed Simpson. Jim graduated from Oswego State University with a master’s degree in teaching and went to Fisk University in Tennessee with a National Science Foundation Grant, graduating with a master’s degree in science. He started his teaching career in Baldwinsville.

In 1961, Jim joined the Fulton School System at Phillips Street and then went on to the Science Department beginning a career that spanned 30 years in which he was involved in the education of almost every student in the district. He was a basketball coach for several years. Jim taught elementary and Junior High levels and was an instructor for Fulton’s Adult Education Program.

He assumed leadership positions with the Fulton Teachers’ Association and the Fulton School Administrators Association and served as Vice Principal and Principal of the Fulton Junior High School from 1971-1990. In a career filled with accomplishments, perhaps the greatest was Jim’s involvement with the planning and design of the new and current Fulton Junior High School and the establishment of a team program known as CAPE; Cooperative Approach to the Planning of Education for Junior High Students.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and brother, Charles Simspon.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his wife of 62 years, Patricia McCarthy; daughter, Michelle (Karen) Simpson; son, Sean (Chrystal) Simpson; three grandchildren, Tyler Montagna, Emily Simpson and Colton James Simpson; several step-grandchildren; many great-grandchildren as well as one brother, Richard Simpson.

Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Fulton Public Library, 160 South 1st Street, Fulton, in Jim’s memory.

