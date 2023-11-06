FULTON – Jane Papineau, November 4, 2023, Jane Papineau, 68, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Pontiac Care and Rehabilitation Center after battling cancer. Born in Syracuse, she was a daughter to the late Harold and Myrtle (Sobles) Masters. She worked most of her life as a clerk for the Nojaims Supermarket in Syracuse. Jane enjoyed playing BINGO, scratch-off tickets, and taking the time to relax by the river. She was predeceased by her brother, Jimmy.

Surviving are her siblings, Robert, Eunice, Jackie, Jean, John, and Donald; several nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Layla and cat, Zelda.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10th at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, E. Broadway St., Fulton. Foster Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

