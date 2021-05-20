OSWEGO COUNTY – Jean Tupper, 83, of Clay, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at University Hospital after a long battle with kidney failure.

Born in Volney, a daughter to the late Lloyd and Mildred (Keller) Pitcher, she graduated from John C. Birdlebough High School. Jean worked in housekeeping at Michaud Nursing Home retiring after 20 years. She loved flowers and enjoyed gardening in her free time.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Donald in 2000.

Surviving are her two sons, David, and Dean (Shelly) Tupper; four grandchildren, Dean Jr. and Joseph Tupper, Emily, and James Robertson; nine brothers and sisters, and several nieces, nephews and her beloved cat, Nipper.

Calling hours will be from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service at 11 am on Wednesday, May 26. Burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery.

