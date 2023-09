FULTON – A Celebration of Life for Jerry Allen who passed away on January 12, 2022, will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Tavern On the Lock, 24 S. 1st Street, Fulton, all customers of Jerry along with friends and family are welcome to join us.

Jerry’s obituary can be found here.

