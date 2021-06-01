FULTON – Joan A. Kobus, 76, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Oswego Hospital.

She was born in 1944, in Syracuse, a daughter to the late Charles and Alice Miller Borza. Joan enjoyed cooking and watching old and scary movies.

She was predeceased by her parents and several siblings.

Joan is survived by her five children, David Wiley, Mark (Jodi) Kobus, Carolyn (Michael) Cooper, Joey Vaikness and Michelle (Scott DeStevens) Kobus; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas (Debbie) Borza as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or service. Foster Funeral Home, Hannibal, has care of arrangements.

