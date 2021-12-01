OSWEGO – John E. Parish, Jr., 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

He was born and raised in Fulton, a son of John Sr., and Anne (Donhauser) Parish. John graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School in 1974. John worked as machine operator for Sealright. He enlisted in the US Army in 1980 serving in Southwest Asia, Bosnia and was stationed at several locations throughout the United States. He earned a distinguished expert marksmanship for rifle and pistol. John served 20 years and retired from the US Army as a Sergeant First Class in September 2000 from Fort Drum, NY.

Following the military, John worked through Bristol Myers Squibb as a subcontractor. He earned his distinguished expert through the NRA and was a member of the Oswego County Beagle Club. John was an avid hunter and fisherman. John was an extremely hardworker, always giving 110 % in any job he did, both at work and at home. He was an outdoorsman and loved cutting wood, camping and boating but overall, he loved gatherings and the camaraderie he had with his family and friends. He was an amazing storyteller; his stories are legendary and can be told numerous times and each time was as impactful as the first.

John was predeceased by his sister, Judith and his brother, Edward.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Donna (Dennis) Parish; two children, John III (Caroline) Parish and Ryan (Kristian Bailey) Parish; four grandchildren, Emory, John IV “JJ”, Kenley, Ryan, Jr., Mackenzie and Nate; parents, John, Sr. and Anne Parish; four siblings, Sheila (Paul) Parish-Rees, Helena Parish, Michael (Patty) Parish and Andrew Parish; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon on December 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton with a service to immediately follow. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery following the service.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...